Mark T. Schwarz
Grimes - Mark T. Schwarz, 71, of Grimes, Iowa, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at home.
He has been cremated and a gathering of family and friends will be held one year from now on June 12, 2021.
Mark T. Schwarz was born Nov. 15, 1948, at Traverse City, Mich., to John Bruce and Jeanetta (Whitehead) Schwarz. He graduated from Leland High School in Leland Mich. He served in the U.S. Army with the 11 th Armored Cavalry in Vietnam and Cambodia from 1968-70. After his honorable discharge he attended DeVry University in Chicago, Ill. He married Carol Ann May 16, 1976, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Park Ridge, Ill. He worked for Sears, Roebuck & Co. for many years, Wolfe Machine in Johnston and owned his own business, Schwarz Marina LLC. Most recently he was an over-the-road driver. He was a member of the VFW in Des Moines, Iowa. He enjoyed reading, golfing, camping, boating, trapshooting, motorcycles and hunting and fishing. He was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years; a son, Bradley Mark of West Des Moines, Iowa; two brothers, Matthew (Barbara) and Richard; two stepbrothers, Carl (Deborah Anderson) Hagstrom and Wayne Gibson; and a stepsister Barbara Norwood.
He was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Lloyd Gibson; a brother, John; and a stepbrother, Jerry Gibson.
Sadly we lost a proud, courageous, gentle and beautiful soul. Now Mark is our special angel watching over us.
Visit www. iowafuneralplanning.com
Grimes - Mark T. Schwarz, 71, of Grimes, Iowa, died Friday, June 12, 2020, at home.
He has been cremated and a gathering of family and friends will be held one year from now on June 12, 2021.
Mark T. Schwarz was born Nov. 15, 1948, at Traverse City, Mich., to John Bruce and Jeanetta (Whitehead) Schwarz. He graduated from Leland High School in Leland Mich. He served in the U.S. Army with the 11 th Armored Cavalry in Vietnam and Cambodia from 1968-70. After his honorable discharge he attended DeVry University in Chicago, Ill. He married Carol Ann May 16, 1976, at St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church in Park Ridge, Ill. He worked for Sears, Roebuck & Co. for many years, Wolfe Machine in Johnston and owned his own business, Schwarz Marina LLC. Most recently he was an over-the-road driver. He was a member of the VFW in Des Moines, Iowa. He enjoyed reading, golfing, camping, boating, trapshooting, motorcycles and hunting and fishing. He was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years; a son, Bradley Mark of West Des Moines, Iowa; two brothers, Matthew (Barbara) and Richard; two stepbrothers, Carl (Deborah Anderson) Hagstrom and Wayne Gibson; and a stepsister Barbara Norwood.
He was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Lloyd Gibson; a brother, John; and a stepbrother, Jerry Gibson.
Sadly we lost a proud, courageous, gentle and beautiful soul. Now Mark is our special angel watching over us.
Visit www. iowafuneralplanning.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 15 to Jun. 21, 2020.