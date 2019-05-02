|
Mark Teig
Marshalltown - Mark Kevan Teig was born August 24, 1949 in Jewell, Iowa. Following high school graduation from South Hamilton Community Schools, he served in the United States Navy. Mark spent the majority of his life living in Fort Dodge and Des Moines. He spent time working as a roofer and tree trimmer, as well as working security at the Iowa State Fair.
Mark enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting. He spent the last ten years residing at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Mark enjoyed making leather goods and other hand crafts and selling them at various sales.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Kermith and Marjorie (Christensen) Teig; infant sisters, Mary Jo and Marsha Kay; and his brother, Steven.
Mark is remembered by his siblings: Larry Teig of Davenport, Kerry (Philip) Eganhouse of Des Moines, Tom Teig of Fort Dodge, Julie Teig of El Cajon, CA, and Mary Teig of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; 3 nephews: Jacob, David, and George Eganhouse; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Mark passed away on April 26, 2019. He will be laid to rest at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 2, 2019