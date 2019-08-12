Services
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Plymouth Congregational Church
Marla Ann (Jensen) Allen


1964 - 2019
Marla Ann (Jensen) Allen Obituary
Marla Ann (Jensen) Allen

Waukee - Marla Ann (Jensen) Allen, age 55, passed away August 9, 2019 in Des Moines, IA. Visitation will be from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 13 at Iles Westover Chapel concluding with a 7:30 p.m. Prayer Service. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 14 at Plymouth Congregational Church. Burial will be at the Waukee Cemetery.

Marla was born April 22, 1964 in Onawa, IA. She worked as a dental assistant at Norwalk Family Dentistry for over 30 years.

Marla is survived by her husband, Mike; daughters, Nicole of Kansas City, MO and Lauren of Waukee, mother, Maxine Nutt Jensen (Gary) Thies of Mapleton, IA; sister, Melissa (Dean) Satre of West Des Moines, nephew, Griffin Satre of West Des Moines; as well as many friends and loved ones.

Marla was preceded in death by her father, Maurice "Sonny" Jensen; grandparents, Ernest and Ethel Nutt, Maurice and Charlotte Jensen and Rudy and Hazel Thies.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to AHeinz 57 Pet Rescue, where she volunteered.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 12, 2019
