Marla Sue Lagoski



Greenville, WI - Marla Sue Lagoski, age 64, passed away on October 3, 2020 peacefully at home in Greenville, Wisconsin. She was born on June 13, 1956 in Fairfield, Iowa to Sterling and Dorothy Woodburn and is preceded by them in death along with her two brothers, Dennis and Daryl Woodburn.



Marla is survived by her husband of 25 years, Eddie Lagoski; her son Bradley Brown, his wife Jamie and their daughter Rilyn; grandson Donavan and great-grandson Logan; her daughter Amanda Huslig, her husband Daryl and their daughter Morgan; her step-daughter Mandy Harkleroad, her husband Allen and their sons Jude, Luke, Leif and Miles; her step-son Tom Lagoski, his wife Jen and their son Teddy. Marla is also survived by her sister Carolyn Klaus and family and numerous nieces and nephews.



Marla graduated from Fairfield High School in 1974 and then received her Secretarial Diploma from American Institute of Business in 1975. Marla worked in various roles throughout her professional career, but lastly for the City of Lansing in a role that she truly cherished. When forced to leave her career due to health issues, Marla truly embraced the creativity she had been blessed with. Marla took up card making and spent her time making quilts and various items for those she loved. Her craft room became her new office, spending hours each day pouring love into everything she made.



Special thanks to the doctors throughout Marla's life that allowed her to reach 64. With each year gained was another year spent getting to know her grandchildren and great-grand child. Special thanks also go out to Greg and Kristin of Greenville, WI. They showed great love and support towards Marla during their time as neighbors.



Because of Marla's love of her family, memorial donations may be sent to Eddie Lagoski for distribution to her grandchildren.



A celebration of her life will be planned for a future date.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store