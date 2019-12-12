|
Marleen K. Slatterly
West Des Moines - It is with great sorrow that we bid farewell to Marleen Slatterly, a woman with a generous heart, a loving wife, mother, and friend. She passed away unexpectedly Sunday, December 8, 2019.
A visitation will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019, at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel (801 19th Street, West Des Moines) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate in her memory to the charity that is nearest to your heart. Please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com to view the entire obituary for Marleen.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019