Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Gale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Gale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene Gale Obituary
Marlene Gale

Des Moines - Marlene Gale passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at The Village at Legacy Point surrounded by her loving family.

Marlene was born on September 22, 1934 in Des Moines to Roy and Lavonne Deets. She enjoyed cooking, playing bingo and was a mean card player. Most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends.

Marlene is survived by her daughters, Tammy Gale and Kelly (Joe) Young; brother, David (Colleen) Deets; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lawrence "Dick" Gale Sr.; her parents; son, Lawrence "Rick" Gale, Jr.; daughter, Lisa Karnes; and her sister, Dixie Martelli.

The family will greet friends Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. She will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army in loving memory of Marlene.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now