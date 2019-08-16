|
Marlene Gale
Des Moines - Marlene Gale passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at The Village at Legacy Point surrounded by her loving family.
Marlene was born on September 22, 1934 in Des Moines to Roy and Lavonne Deets. She enjoyed cooking, playing bingo and was a mean card player. Most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends.
Marlene is survived by her daughters, Tammy Gale and Kelly (Joe) Young; brother, David (Colleen) Deets; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Lawrence "Dick" Gale Sr.; her parents; son, Lawrence "Rick" Gale, Jr.; daughter, Lisa Karnes; and her sister, Dixie Martelli.
The family will greet friends Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 10 a.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. She will be laid to rest at Highland Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army in loving memory of Marlene.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 16, 2019