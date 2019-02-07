Services
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Grandview Park Funeral Home
3211 Hubbell Ave
Des Moines, IA 50317
Marlene J. Johnson


1935 - 2019
Marlene J. Johnson Obituary
Marlene J. Johnson

Pleasant Hill - Marlene Joyce Johnson, 83, Pleasant Hill, IA, died Monday, February 4, 2019 in Des Moines, IA.

Survivors include son, Stephen Johnson, daughters, Ranee Johnson, and Roxanne (Brad) Fisher. She was born October 13, 1935, in Guthrie Center, IA, to Joseph & Nelle (Benton) Finnegan.

Marlene was a homemaker, Avon salesperson, and home typist who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a faithful member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Des Moines.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 9, 2019, 1:00pm, Grandview Park Funeral Home, 3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50317. The family will greet friends from 11:00am till service time at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 7, 2019
