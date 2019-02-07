|
Marlene J. Johnson
Pleasant Hill - Marlene Joyce Johnson, 83, Pleasant Hill, IA, died Monday, February 4, 2019 in Des Moines, IA.
Survivors include son, Stephen Johnson, daughters, Ranee Johnson, and Roxanne (Brad) Fisher. She was born October 13, 1935, in Guthrie Center, IA, to Joseph & Nelle (Benton) Finnegan.
Marlene was a homemaker, Avon salesperson, and home typist who enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a faithful member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Des Moines.
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 9, 2019, 1:00pm, Grandview Park Funeral Home, 3211 Hubbell Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50317. The family will greet friends from 11:00am till service time at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 7, 2019