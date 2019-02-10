Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Marlene M. Ferguson


Des Moines - Marlene Mae Ferguson, 85, went home to be with her Lord February 5, 2019.

Marlene was born May 27, 1933 to Eldon and Fae Braden Vail in What Cheer, Iowa. She grew up on a farm in Barnes City, Iowa and graduated from Barnes City High School in 1951. Marlene met her husband, Darrell Gene Ferguson in high school and they were married September 27, 1951. Later they moved to Des Moines to raise their family.

Those left to remember her are husband Darrell, daughter Candy (Tom) Davey, son Kyle (Deidre) Ferguson, grandchildren Joy Davey, Jill Davey, Jesse Ferguson, Linze Camarillo, greatgrandchildren Stella Rae Davey, Brynlee and Layla Camarillo. She is also survived by step-family Beverly (Burris) Wilson and Max (Mary Ellen) Vail.

Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 with visitation from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. and funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Barnes City Cemetery, Barnes City, Iowa. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 10, 2019
