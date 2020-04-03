Services
Ankeny Funeral Home and Crematory
1510 West First Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-4674
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlene Maire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlene Maire

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlene Maire Obituary
Marlene Maire

Ankeny - Marlene Jane Maire, age 79 of Ankeny, IA passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A private family burial will take place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery with a memorial service being planned for a later date.

Marlene is survived by a brother: Carl (Carol) Esker, half sister, Helen Seymour; children: Martin (Cindy) Maire, Joseph (Lori) Maire, Susan (Stanley) Horner and Jeffrey (Margie) Maire; grandchildren: Jennifer (Adam) Maire, Nick (Keleigh) Maire, Rachel Horner, Eric Horner, Wyatt Maire, Alex (Kayla) Maire, Katie (Chris) Maire, Rebecca Maire, Courtney Maire, and Ryan Maire. She is preceded in death by her husband, George, parents, Paul and Beatrice Oeschger and siblings, Joyce Murray, Patricia Oeschger and Kenneth Oeschger.

Condolences and fond memories of Marlene may be shared with the Maire family on her page at www.ankenyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -