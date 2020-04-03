|
Marlene Maire
Ankeny - Marlene Jane Maire, age 79 of Ankeny, IA passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. A private family burial will take place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery with a memorial service being planned for a later date.
Marlene is survived by a brother: Carl (Carol) Esker, half sister, Helen Seymour; children: Martin (Cindy) Maire, Joseph (Lori) Maire, Susan (Stanley) Horner and Jeffrey (Margie) Maire; grandchildren: Jennifer (Adam) Maire, Nick (Keleigh) Maire, Rachel Horner, Eric Horner, Wyatt Maire, Alex (Kayla) Maire, Katie (Chris) Maire, Rebecca Maire, Courtney Maire, and Ryan Maire. She is preceded in death by her husband, George, parents, Paul and Beatrice Oeschger and siblings, Joyce Murray, Patricia Oeschger and Kenneth Oeschger.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020