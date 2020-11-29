Marlene McKay
West Des Moines - Marlene Carol McKay died on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice. She had been a resident of Edgewater Retirement Community in West Des Moines for 9 years.
Marlene was born on December 7, 1931 to Helen and Louis Schmiesing in Johnsonville Township, Minnesota, the oldest of their 5 children. She had a happy childhood growing up on their farm. She graduated from Wabasso High School in 1949, then attended Business School in Mankato, Minnesota until 1950. After completing her schooling, she worked in the Recorder's Office at the Redwood County Courthouse.
Marlene married John Wesley McKay on December 13, 1952 at Johnsonville Lutheran Church. They were blessed with a daughter, Jolene and a son, David. They lived in Williamsburg, VA while John served in the Army at Ft. Eustis. After John completed his service they returned to Minnesota and farmed in Holloway. Soon after that John became a District Sales Manager with Dekalb Ag. Research and moved the family to Alexandria, MN, Beatrice, NE., Storm Lake, IA, and later on to London, OH. John later took a position with Garst Seeds and he and Marlene moved to Stockton, CA.
Marlene and John loved to travel and were able to take many trips both with the company and on their own. They split their retirement years between Scottsdale, AZ and Okoboji, IA.
Marlene was preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Irene Wohlford; brother, Karan; husband, John, and daughter, Jolene.
She is survived by her son, David (Mary); grandson, Corey (Shelly), granddaughter, Maggie (Rob), grandson, Colin (Sara); 3 great grandchildren, Dakota, Orly, and Dylan; brother, Arlin; sister, Ruthie (Basil) Denaxas; son-in-law, Gary Voorhees, and several nieces and nephews.
A private family service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel. The service will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. A link will appear around 5:45 p.m., (just prior to the service) on Marlene's obituary page at www.Ilescares.com
, where you may also leave online condolences. The family hopes to have a celebration of Marlene's life in the summer of 2021 if circumstances permit.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Marlene's memory to the Lupus Foundation of America, or the American Cancer Society
