Marlene S. Delisi
1936 - 2020
Marlene S. Delisi

Survived by husband, August; children: Marcy Wilwerding (Paul), Mark (Michelle), Toni Stirling (Kevin), Don, Bill and Ann Milbrandt (Todd); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Gordas Whitcomb (Carol); and sister, Donna Johnson.

Private Family Service. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Munroe-Meyer Institute.

Arrangements by:

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 28, 2020
We´re so sorry for your loss. Your mom was a spunky lady and Marcy was always eager to tell funny stories about her. Her spirit lives on in all of you.
Judy and Dan
November 27, 2020
Marlene; you were quite the lady! I always enjoyed seeing you and talking at the office or company functions. Prayers for Gus and the kids and your extended family as well. You will be missed.
Donna Fuller
November 27, 2020
Marlene was like a second mother to me.
Roberta Wahl
