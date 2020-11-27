Marlene S. Delisi
Survived by husband, August; children: Marcy Wilwerding (Paul), Mark (Michelle), Toni Stirling (Kevin), Don, Bill and Ann Milbrandt (Todd); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Gordas Whitcomb (Carol); and sister, Donna Johnson.
Private Family Service. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Munroe-Meyer Institute.
Arrangements by:
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.