Marlene S. Delisi



Survived by husband, August; children: Marcy Wilwerding (Paul), Mark (Michelle), Toni Stirling (Kevin), Don, Bill and Ann Milbrandt (Todd); nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Gordas Whitcomb (Carol); and sister, Donna Johnson.



Private Family Service. Interment: Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Munroe-Meyer Institute.



Arrangements by:



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com









