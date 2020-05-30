Marlene SieckJohnston - Marlene Ann (Kremer) Sieck passed away on May 23rd, 2020.Marlene was born in Maquoketa, Iowa, in 1941 to parents, Vincent and Virginia Kremer. She was the oldest of seven children. Marlene was preceded in death by her parent; three brothers, Galen, Dean, and Dennis; and sister, Norma Schmidt.She is survived by her brother, Roger Kremer and sister, Barb Thole.Marlene lived and worked in Des Moines since 1972. She also enjoyed working in her many gardens over the years.When it was time to downsize later in life, she moved to Mercy Park Apartments in Des Moines and later moved to Cornerstone Commons in Johnston, Iowa, with her two cats, Samuel and Jacob.We also wanted to send a special thank you to Karen Baumunk, Marlene's best friend. We owe her a tremendous debt of gratitude for her friendship and willingness to help her in times of need.Marlene was also a member of Holy Trinity Church all her years in Des Moines. She particularly enjoyed helping with the biannual sales at the church every year.Marlene lived out her final days at Taylor House in Des Moines. We are very grateful to their staff for the impeccable care and incredible compassion she received until she passed into the waiting arms of her Lord.Marlene's sons, Rob and Ron Sieck and her granddaughter Shelbi Sieck request that all memorial contributions be made to the Taylor House in Marlene's name. The staff does wonderful things at impossible times for families.Due to these unprecedented times a private service and burial were held.