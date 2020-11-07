1/1
Marlene Vorrath
1933 - 2020
Marlene Vorrath

Oceanside, CA formerly of Des Moines - Marlene Marie Vorrath, age 87, passed away at home on Friday, October 30, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She will be interred at Iowa Veteran's Cemetery.

Marlene was born in Creston, Iowa to William and Della (Purdy) Donovan, on June 16, 1933. Marlene married Ron Vorrath on May 8, 1954. In addition to her adopted hometown of Des Moines, where she resided most of her adult life, she resided briefly in Memphis, TN (while Ron served in the Korean War), and Overland Park, Kansas. She moved to Oceanside, California 7 years ago, to live with her daughter, Julie and her family. Julie, her husband Garry, and daughter, Jazmyne, took very good care of Marlene while she resided in California. Marlene attended beauty school in Des Moines after attending St. Malachy Catholic School in Creston, IA. She was employed at Preferred Risk Insurance before she was married, and was a loving, caring homemaker; always devoted to her husband and children. While living in Des Moines, she was a longtime member of St Joseph Catholic Church, where she was active with the funeral committee, the Rosary Society, and other volunteer activities. Marlene was a faithful Catholic woman who said her rosary each day. She enjoyed crafts, baking, bowling, and being with her children and many grandchildren whenever possible.

She will be remembered and dearly missed by her children, Mike (Nancy, deceased) of Peoria, Il, Steve (Kelli) of Des Moines, Dave (Linda) of Lake Worth, FL, Lisa (Tim) St. Arnold of Pleasant Hill, IA, and Julie (Garry) Armstrong of Oceanside, CA; her brother, Gary Donovan of Tempe, AZ; 13 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brothers, James, Lloyd, and Albert Donovan; sister, June Robinett; daughter-in-law, Nancy Vorrath; and grandson, Cody St. Arnold.

Memorial contributions may be sent to her beloved parish, St. Joseph Catholic Church, by mail: 3300 Easton Blvd, Des Moines, IA 50317 OR online at: https://giving.parishsoft.com/app/giving/saintjosephdesmoines






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Grandview Park Chapel
3211 Hubbell Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50317
(515) 265-1652
