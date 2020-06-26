Marley Sheets
Newton - Services will be 11:00 a.m.Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Perry with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Violet Hill Cemetery. Marley passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Annette Sheets of Newton; two daughters Madison Sheets of Oklahoma City, OK and Allison Sheets of Seattle, WA; his father Harold Sheets of Perry; sisters Veronica LaBar of Perry and Janelle Davis of Des Moines; mother-in-law Janet Lowe of Perry; brother-in-law Tom and sister-in-law Biddy Lowe of Waukee.
Memorials, in Marley's name, may be sent to Murdock Funeral Home, Perry, IA. Online condolences may be left at murdockfuneralhome.net.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.