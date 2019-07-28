|
|
Marlin D. Breon
Des Moines - Marlin D. Breon passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019.
Marlin was born on a farm north of Fonda, Iowa, August 29, 1932. He graduated from Varina High School in 1950. In January of 1951, Marlin enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years during the Korean War. He spent one year on the island of Okinawa. He worked in the office, but his squadron flew bombing missions to North Korea and back every day. On January 2, 1955, Marlin received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force.
In April of 1955, Marlin went to work for IH (International Harvester Co.) in Ft. Dodge, IA. In 1958, Marlin and his family were transferred to Des Moines, IA. He worked for IH for 40+ years, retiring at the age of 65. While Marlin was employed by IH, he attended Drake University, taking night classes. After 10 years of classes, Marlin received his degree in accounting from Drake University.
Marlin was one who could not sit still. He started a business as an income tax preparer almost 50 years ago. He volunteered at Iowa Lutheran Hospital for 10 years every Tuesday afternoon from 1 to 4 p.m.
Marlin was a charter member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church on the east side of Des Moines. He held many offices on the church council, mostly as treasurer which he held several different times.
Marlin is survived by his wonderful wife Myra of 64 years, son Timothy Breon of southern California, daughter Peggy Banker (Craig) of Pleasant Hill, granddaughters Heather and Hope, great-granddaughter Lilly, his joys of life. He is also survived by two brothers: Keith and Verlin and two sisters: Arzetta and Verla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Daniel, sister Dorothy, and brother Donald.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 31 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 2600 E. Euclid Ave, Des Moines. Lunch will follow in the fellowship hall. On Thursday, August 1, Marlin will be taken to Pomeroy, Iowa and laid to rest at the Union Cemetery next to his son.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church to be distributed to several charities.
