Services
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Marlin M. "Joe" Eaton Obituary
Marlin M. "Joe" Eaton

Johnston - Joe Eaton, 79, passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2019, at Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines.

He was born and raised in Johnston, Iowa, and was a graduate of Johnston High School. Joe worked at Armstrong Tire Company for several years and retired from MidAmerican Energy Company after 33 years of service.

Joe is survived by his sons, Russ, Scott, and Gary Eaton; grandchildren, Sarah Grant and Joe Eaton; sisters, Sharon and Norma; and his brother, Warren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jane, and siblings, Tom, Wes, Bobbie, Richard, Shirley, and Lewis.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines with burial to follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home Monday evening from 6-8 p.m.

In loving memory of Joe, memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a future designation.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 14, 2019
