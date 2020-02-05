Services
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
Vigil
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:30 PM
Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church
1401 1st Avenue S.
Altoona, IA
Marlin Weiland


1950 - 2020
Marlin Weiland Obituary
Marlin Weiland

Des Moines - Marlin Gene Weiland, 69, passed away at his home in Des Moines on February 3, 2020. He was born in Storm Lake, Iowa, on March 12, 1950.

Marlin is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marlys; sons, Monte (Debra) Weiland and Matthew Weiland; daughter, Meggan (Ty) Keomala; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jacob, Mariah, Isaiah, Cody, Adrian, Ethan, Oaklee, and Mila; siblings, Sally (Mark) Johnson and Richard (Kathy) Weiland; sister-in-law, Mary Weiland; as well as other loving family and many special friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Eileen; infant brother, Jackie, and his brothers, Ordell and Butch.

Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. with a 4:30 p.m. Vigil on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10 at Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church, 1401 1st Avenue S. in Altoona with burial to follow at Altoona Cemetery.

Memorial contributions will be received by the family and distributed amongst numerous charities.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
