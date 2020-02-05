|
Marlin Weiland
Des Moines - Marlin Gene Weiland, 69, passed away at his home in Des Moines on February 3, 2020. He was born in Storm Lake, Iowa, on March 12, 1950.
Marlin is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marlys; sons, Monte (Debra) Weiland and Matthew Weiland; daughter, Meggan (Ty) Keomala; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jacob, Mariah, Isaiah, Cody, Adrian, Ethan, Oaklee, and Mila; siblings, Sally (Mark) Johnson and Richard (Kathy) Weiland; sister-in-law, Mary Weiland; as well as other loving family and many special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Eileen; infant brother, Jackie, and his brothers, Ordell and Butch.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. with a 4:30 p.m. Vigil on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, February 10 at Ss. John and Paul Catholic Church, 1401 1st Avenue S. in Altoona with burial to follow at Altoona Cemetery.
Memorial contributions will be received by the family and distributed amongst numerous charities.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020