|
|
Marlon Dale Laverman
Marlon Dale Laverman was a man who impacted many lives for good. He achieved his goal of a "good death" without unnecessary pain during the wee hours of April 20, 2020, thanks to staff at Taylor House Hospice. He was 64 years of age and had survived Multiple Myeloma for over 12 years.
Marlon's life began in Sully, Iowa, on February 1, 1956, as the second child born of Lester and Marcella Laverman. Marlon graduated from Pella Christian High School in 1974. He received a Bachelor's Degree in special education from Calvin College, Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 1978. Later, in 1987, he earned a Master's Degree in special education from Drake University.
Marlon had a passion for helping those who needed it, especially those with special needs. This led him to study special education at the undergraduate and graduate levels and to serve with a variety of organizations that had compatible missions. He began his career at Christian Opportunity Center, Pella, Iowa. Later he worked with Polk County Association of Retarded Persons, Link Associates, Goodwill Industries, and Broadlawns Medical Center, all based in Des Moines. With these agencies he served in a variety of roles: educator, psychiatric social worker, and coordinator of human services. Marlon was a man of great personal integrity, who went the second mile in his service whenever he could. One could travel with him around central Iowa and frequently observe him being warmly greeted by former clients. During Marlon's retirement, former clients telephoned him and requested lunch with him.
Marlon formed a 40-year relationship with Ron Sallade, after a chance meeting in 1981 at Metropolitan Community Church, a Des Moines church with an outreach to gay and lesbian individuals. Enjoying the benefits of a spiritual and social life in close relationship to the church, Marlon and Ron joined the faith community at Plymouth United Church of Christ. They served on a variety of church boards and committees, including Marlon's two terms as deacon, and were very happy there.
Marlon and Ron were fond of travel. They completed seven trips to Europe with other trips to major cities in the U.S. and the Caribbean, as well as to Mexico. Marlon was a keen observer and often referenced details that he recalled from his trips.
Preceding Marlon in death were his father and grandparents. Surviving him are his spouse Ron Sallade, his mother Marcella Nikkel Laverman of Pella, Iowa, his brother Leland Laverman of Lynnville, Iowa, and his sisters Melissa Laverman of Oskaloosa, Iowa, and Alicia Roozeboom of Pella, Iowa.
In the end, death came to Marlon as a friend. With Marlon in mind, Ron encourages you to show abundant hospitality to those about you because in this way you may entertain angels unawares. Without question, Marlon was one of the better angels! His star will continue to shine bright in our hearts, thoughts, and prayers. May he rest in peace.
While cancer maims and kills, it is good to recount what it does not do. It does not: cripple love, shatter hope, corrode faith, destroy peace, kill friendships, suppress memories, silence courage, invade the soul, steal eternal life, or conquer the spirit. (Author unknown.)
Given the limits of social gatherings during these times of coronavirus, services will be held later. His cremains will be interred in the Plymouth Memory Garden. Memorials may be made in Marlon's name to Plymouth United Church of Christ, 4126 Ingersoll, Des Moines, IA 50312. Those funds will be added to the legacy gift Marlon and Ron have provided for services to high risk children, youth, and families who are served through Plymouth Church's benevolences.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020