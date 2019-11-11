|
|
Marlys E. Cook
West Des Moines - Marlys E. (Oleson) Cook passed away peacefully on Nov. 10 with her family by her side. She was born May 10, 1934, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Louie & Hertha Oleson. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) High School in 1953 and the following year married Richard (Dick) Cook. They made their home in Cedar Falls, IA, until Dick entered the Service and she then moved to Oklahoma to be with him and worked at the Officers Club at Ft. Sill. They returned to Cedar Falls and later moved to Ottumwa in 1968 and then to West Des Moines in 1970.
Marlys was a homemaker and mom first but had several part time jobs outside the home after the children were grown. She was a proud full-blooded Dane and very much enjoyed working on genealogy and spent countless hours researching both her and her husband's family history. She also enjoyed more than 20 winters spent in Surprise, Arizona with many friends.
She was preceeded in death by her parents and two brothers. She is survived by her husband, Dick; daughter, Susan Cook; son, David Cook (Cheryl); two grandchildren, Austin and Anna Cook; and a sister, Eldora Sturm.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 14, from 5-7 pm at Westover Funeral Home. Services will be held Friday, November 15, at 11 am at Westover Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The or Museum of Danish America. Online condolences are welcome at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019