Marlys E. Hamilton
Urbandale - Marlys Hamilton passed away December 8, 2019, at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, Iowa. A memorial gathering will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Highland Park Christian Church, 4260 NW 6th Drive in Des Moines. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Marlys is survived by the love of her life and husband of 60 years, Phil Hamilton; children, Phillip (Carolyn) Hamilton, Sara (Todd) Hartsell, and Beth (Mark) Tiby, and grandchildren, Vincent, Allison, Hannah, Rachael, and Matt (Megan). She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Coldiron and niece, Connie (Kevin) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Grace Coldiron; brothers, Bill and Bob Coldiron, and nephew, Steve Coldiron.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Highland Park Christian Church.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019