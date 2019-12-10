Services
Highland Park Christian Church
4260 NW 6th Dr
Des Moines, IA 50313
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Highland Park Christian Church
4260 NW 6th Drive
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marlys Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marlys E. Hamilton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marlys E. Hamilton Obituary
Marlys E. Hamilton

Urbandale - Marlys Hamilton passed away December 8, 2019, at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, Iowa. A memorial gathering will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Highland Park Christian Church, 4260 NW 6th Drive in Des Moines. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Marlys is survived by the love of her life and husband of 60 years, Phil Hamilton; children, Phillip (Carolyn) Hamilton, Sara (Todd) Hartsell, and Beth (Mark) Tiby, and grandchildren, Vincent, Allison, Hannah, Rachael, and Matt (Megan). She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Judy Coldiron and niece, Connie (Kevin) Johnson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Grace Coldiron; brothers, Bill and Bob Coldiron, and nephew, Steve Coldiron.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to Highland Park Christian Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marlys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -