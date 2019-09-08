|
Marlys Janvrin
Story City - Marlys Anne Janvrin, 93, of Story City died September 5. Funeral services will be Wednesday September 11 at 10:30 am at Grace United Methodist Church in Story City. Visitation will be an hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Story City Cemetery.
Marlys is survived by her three sons, Barry, George and Scott Janvrin and two granddaughters, Kimberly and Samantha. She was preceded in death by her husband Filmore, a grandson and a daughter-in-law, Janice Janvrin.
Soderstrum Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019