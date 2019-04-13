|
Marlys Kasemeier
Waverly - Marlys "Marlie" Ann Kasemeier, 74, of Waverly, formerly of Sumner, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Marlie was born January 9, 1945, in Tripoli, Iowa, the daughter of Herman and Leona (Meyer) Kasemeier. She was baptized January 25, 1945, at St. John's Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain and confirmed in 1958 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sumner. She was a 1963 graduate of Sumner High School and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1967. Marlie started working for the Iowa State Department of Human Services in 1969. She became a District Administrator in 1981 for Northeastern Iowa where she worked out of the Waterloo office. She retired from the State Department on February 1, 2002.
In her free time, Marlie enjoyed reading and traveling.
Marlie is survived by her twin sister, Marlene Ballard of County Club Hills, Illinois and sister Janice Farrar from Edmonds, Washington, as well as one niece and two nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Celebration of Life Services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until service time. A luncheon will follow the service at the Eisenach Village Klubhouse in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 13, 2019