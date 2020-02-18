|
Marquetta "Marty" Joelson
Des Moines, IA - Marquetta "Marty" Jo Joelson, 83, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., with a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Staves Memorial United Methodist Church, 2747 E Madison Avenue, Des Moines. Lunch will follow the service. Services will conclude with burial of the urn at Laurel Hill Cemetery. Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020