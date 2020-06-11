Marsha Jean Goodsell



Knoxville - Marsha Jean Goodsell, age 66, of Knoxville, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines. She was born, March 12, 1954, in Oskaloosa, Iowa, the daughter of Rex Dean and Wanda "Nellie" (Selvy) Welch. Marsha attended Oskaloosa High School and graduated with the Class of 1972. On September 10, 1973, she was united in marriage to John Kanselaar. To this union 2 children were born, Jeff and Jennifer.



During high school, Marsha worked at Fitch's Auto in Oskaloosa for a time until taking a job at Cablevey. She later began working at Shazam/ITS in Des Moines. She worked there for over 20 years and held many positions with the company until her retirement in 2014. Marsha enjoyed traveling, being outdoors, working in her flower garden, trips to the casino and scrapbooking. She had a special place in her heart for all animals. Marsha was a passionate mama with a strong will, a loyal friend and a loving grandmother who always put her family first.



Marsha is survived by her son, Jeff (Brandi) Kanselaar of Winterset; her daughter, Jennifer (Matt) Beaver of Knoxville; her grandchildren, Brexlyn and Kyler Beaver; her brother, Rick (Janet) Welch of Oskaloosa; a niece, Melisa (Scott) Morris and her 2 nephews, Brock Welch and Brad (Jennifer) Welch. She is also survived by her former husband John (Meleia) Kanselaar as well as many aunts, uncles, close cousins, her dog, Benny and many other 4-legged furry grandbabies.



She is preceded in death by her parents; a sister in infancy, Connie Mae; a niece, Rhonda Welch and many beloved aunts and uncles.



Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 15, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Bates Funeral Chapel in Oskaloosa with Pastor Alvern Boetsma officiating. According to the rules put in place by the Iowa Department of Public Health, proper social distancing and reasonable personal protective equipment is advised for attending a religious public event. The funeral service will be live streamed at the funeral home's YouTube Channel for those wishing to support the family from a distance. Cremation will take place after the funeral service and a burial will take place at Forest Cemetery at a later date. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Open visitation with a rolling limit of 10 in the building at any given time will begin on Sunday, June 14, after 1 p.m. in the Bates Funeral Chapel until 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Memorials may be made to the Marion County Humane Society.









