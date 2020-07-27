1/1
Marsha Keul
Marsha Keul

Des Moines, IA - Marsha Keul, age 72, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Marsha was born June 16, 1948. She married James P. Keul on April 20, 1968. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Jim; devoted daughters, Nikki Keul and Jamie (Chad) Wittmer; adoring grandchildren, Cody, Marcus (Katie), Megan, Mason, and Graci; loving sisters, Sandy Jackson, Debbie (Denny) Snyder, Carla (Tim) Summy, Linda Morgan, and Rita (Joe) Kapsch; many nieces and nephews; and her special friends, Lori Sue and Tammy Lynn.

Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, John and Minnie Morgan; sister, Kathy Villalobos; and best friend, Pam Standley.

No services are scheduled at this time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
