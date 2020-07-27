Marsha Keul
Des Moines, IA - Marsha Keul, age 72, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Marsha was born June 16, 1948. She married James P. Keul on April 20, 1968. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Jim; devoted daughters, Nikki Keul and Jamie (Chad) Wittmer; adoring grandchildren, Cody, Marcus (Katie), Megan, Mason, and Graci; loving sisters, Sandy Jackson, Debbie (Denny) Snyder, Carla (Tim) Summy, Linda Morgan, and Rita (Joe) Kapsch; many nieces and nephews; and her special friends, Lori Sue and Tammy Lynn.
Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, John and Minnie Morgan; sister, Kathy Villalobos; and best friend, Pam Standley.
No services are scheduled at this time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
