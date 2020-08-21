Marshal A. BadgleyAnkeny - Marshal Alan Badgley was born on April 27, 1958, in Des Moines. He attended Stowe School, Wilson Jr. High, and graduated from East High, Class of 1976. He received a Bachelors's degree in Political Science from the University of Iowa. He worked in various places, Chicago, Milwaukee, Green Lake, Wisconsin, Des Moines Golf and Country Club, and the Wakonda Club. He was Food and Beverage Manager for several years at the Hyperion Field Club in Johnston. He most recently, for 12 years, was Catering Manager for Spectra Food Services and Hospitality at at the Iowa Events Center in downtown Des Moines.He is mourned by his brother and sister-in-law Rev. Marcus and Marilyn Badgley of Madrid. Also mourning are nephews Ben and Bill Badgley of Madrid, and their wives Emma and Chelcie, and niece Katie Meyers and her husband Austin. Also mourning are 2 grand nephews, Liam and Hayden, and 4 grand nieces, Lily, Mya, Annie, and Margaret. A public graveside service will be held at Rising Sun Cemetery in Pleasant Hill Monday, August 24, at 10:00 a.m. where a Livestream will be available beginning at 9:45 a.m.