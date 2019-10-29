|
Marshal Aaron Terrell Johnson
Des Moines - Marshal Aaron Terrell Johnson, 23, passed away October 8, 2019. Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at New Hope Assembly of God in Urbandale, IA.
Marshal was born in Waterloo, Iowa, on December 24, 1995. After a difficult start in life, Marshal was adopted by Michael and Regina Johnson at the age of 5 just before entering kindergarten. Marshal truly enjoyed being a part of a forever family.
It took Marshal a bit to find his passions in life. He had a select few he held close. Marshal had a strong passion for reading. He did his best to read every book of his interest in the Urbandale High School library. The librarian had him on the VIP list and would inform him any time new books were scheduled to arrive.
Marshal had a creative nature. He would spend a great many hours in the art room creating a wide variety of works. He also took his creativeness in hand when it came to cooking and liked to experiment on new recipes using his family as his critics, judges and supporters.
Marshal also enjoyed being physically fit and playing sports, with a great competitive nature. He played football and ran track at Urbandale HS. Marshal graduated from Urbandale High School in May of 2014. Marshal then attended Central College for one semester in the fall of that year. He then decided that college life was not right for him yet, although he planned to return to complete a college degree at some point in the future. While at Central, Marshal was a member of the football and track teams.
Marshal could be quiet or boisterous, depending on the situation. His big and beautifully handsome smile is one feature that most everyone who knew him noticed and will greatly remember.
Marshal was preceded in death by his grandfather, Terry Smith and cousin, Lane Smith.
Marshal leaves to cherish his memory, parents, Michael and Regina Johnson of Kansas City, MO; brother Marcus (Lora) Johnson of Olathe, KS: sister Rori (Jordan Sellers) Johnson of Polk City, IA; sister Riana Johnson of Popular Bluff, MO; sister Ritana Johnson of Kansas City, MO; brother Mitchel Johnson of Kansas City, MO; sister Rachael Johnson of Kansas City, MO; brother Mykal Johnson of Kansas City, MO; grandmother Ladonna Smith of Winterset, IA, nephew and niece Trenton Bonham and Melah Johnson of Poplar Bluff, MO; nephew Talyn Sellers of Polk City; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019