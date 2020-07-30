Marshall J. Smith
Formerly of Ankeny - Marshall Smith, 74 of Plymouth, MN passed away July 18, 2020. Born Dec. 24, 1945 to Vernon and Ann Smith, Ankeny, Iowa. Survived by wife of 40 years Audrey; sons, Brandon, Cody (Jinni); Grandpa to Jolie; brothers, Douglas (Ellen), Zane (Janan); many nieces & nephews, and countless friends. After a long career as a wholesale rep for women's apparel & owner of used car dealership, retirement allowed more time for golf & pursuit of lifelong dream of drag racing. He enjoyed 14 yrs of track life. MJ Ranchero & his orange Falcon will be missed at the track. "Your presence, love & kindness will forever be with us. May God give you the comfort & peace you seek. May the soul of your loved one rest in peace." Memorials to St. Jude's Children's or Heartland Hospice. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
