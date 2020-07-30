1/1
Marshall J. Smith
1945 - 2020
Marshall J. Smith

Formerly of Ankeny - Marshall Smith, 74 of Plymouth, MN passed away July 18, 2020. Born Dec. 24, 1945 to Vernon and Ann Smith, Ankeny, Iowa. Survived by wife of 40 years Audrey; sons, Brandon, Cody (Jinni); Grandpa to Jolie; brothers, Douglas (Ellen), Zane (Janan); many nieces & nephews, and countless friends. After a long career as a wholesale rep for women's apparel & owner of used car dealership, retirement allowed more time for golf & pursuit of lifelong dream of drag racing. He enjoyed 14 yrs of track life. MJ Ranchero & his orange Falcon will be missed at the track. "Your presence, love & kindness will forever be with us. May God give you the comfort & peace you seek. May the soul of your loved one rest in peace." Memorials to St. Jude's Children's or Heartland Hospice. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

On-line condolences, Dyamondmemorial.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dyamond Memorial
121 SW 3rd Street
Ankeny, IA 50023
(515) 964-7543
