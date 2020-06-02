Martha A. Ellingson
Des Moines - Martha Ann Ellingson, age 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Martha was born December 25, 1938. She had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel, bowl, and skydive. You could always catch her with a cup of coffee in her hand from sun up to sun down. Martha enjoyed going to the Y to exercise and do her aerobics. She volunteered at Iowa Methodist Medical Center for many years. Above all else, she treasured time spent with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Gary) Bulkeley; daughter, Sallie (Lennie) Bash; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Martha was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Wayne.
Cremation will occur and private services will be held at a later date with burial at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to UnityPoint Health/Hospice Care or to the Iowa Methodist Medical Center Volunteer Program in loving memory of Martha.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.