Martha A. Ellingson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha A. Ellingson

Des Moines - Martha Ann Ellingson, age 81, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020.

Martha was born December 25, 1938. She had an adventurous spirit and loved to travel, bowl, and skydive. You could always catch her with a cup of coffee in her hand from sun up to sun down. Martha enjoyed going to the Y to exercise and do her aerobics. She volunteered at Iowa Methodist Medical Center for many years. Above all else, she treasured time spent with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Gary) Bulkeley; daughter, Sallie (Lennie) Bash; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Martha was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Wayne.

Cremation will occur and private services will be held at a later date with burial at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to UnityPoint Health/Hospice Care or to the Iowa Methodist Medical Center Volunteer Program in loving memory of Martha.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved