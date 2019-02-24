|
Martha A. (Husak) Street
Winterset - Martha A. Street, 95, passed away February 14, 2019, at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, Iowa. She was born in Clutier, Iowa on July 29, 1923, to parents Agnes and Joseph Husak.
Martha played 6-on-6 basketball in high school. She met Dick Street at the Sunnyside Café in Gladbrook, IA and they were married June 4, 1946. Together they operated City Motors (Packard/Kaiser/Frasier dealership) prior to moving to Winterset, IA (Skullyville, IA) in 1955.
Martha enjoyed sewing, gardening, crafting, and quilting with the Heritage Quilters and her friends Fons and Porter. She was a member of the Honey Bee Quilters, Town and Country Club, and St. Joseph's Catholic Church Rosary. Martha was the "best" pie maker and donated many to church.
Martha was one of the first people to have a booth at the Covered Bridge Festival in 1969 which consisted of an assortment of jellies and jams on a card table. She later enjoyed helping her son Larry make fry bread tacos.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dick; sister, Alba; brothers, Joe and Louie; and great-grandson, Richard. She is survived by her children, Larry, Dale (Jan), Jim (Peggy), and Mary Jo; grandchildren, Lonny (Verna), Richard (Lonna), Steve, Bret (Kristen), Brad (Marsha), and Ann; as well as 15 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Chapel, Bishop Drumm, 5837 Winwood Drive in Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Peace Chapel in Johnston or St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Winterset.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 24, 2019