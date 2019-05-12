|
Martha Buechler
Boone - Martha Jean Buechler passed away peacefully from natural causes on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Westhaven Community in Boone, Iowa. She was 95 years of age.
Martha was the daughter of Everett B. and Matilda (Dyer) Lebo born on November 23, 1923 in the Boone County Hospital. She was baptized in the Central Christian Church in Boone on Easter Sunday, 1938. She attended Bryant Elementary School and graduated from Boone High School in 1942 specializing in Commercial and Business. Before her marriage, she worked at Fishers' Shoe Store for one year, then in the Boone County Courthouse Treasurer and Auditor's office, and finally as a dental assistant for Dr. Kenneth Collis.
On February 2, 1947 Martha married Arthur Leroy Buechler at the First Baptist Church in Boone, Iowa. They moved to the 280-acre farm of Arthur's parents, Ralph N. and Esther C. (Wilson), purchased it, and raised crops, livestock, and a family. To this union of 67 years three children were born: Barbara Sue in 1949, Mark Arthur in 1951, and Mary Elizabeth in 1955. They also welcomed Eugene Merrill into their home in 1951 as a 16-year old foster child and raised him as their own until he graduated from high school and left to serve in the military.
Besides raising their three children and running the farm home, Martha was active in Farm Bureau Women, a troop leader in the Franklin School Brownies and Girl Scouts, a Cub Scout Den Mother, volunteered as a hostess of the Boone Hospital Auxiliary and Hospice, was a member of the Boone County Genealogical Society and of the Boone Business and Professional Women's Club, spent many summers as a camp counselor at the Dayton Oaks Baptist Church Camp, served on the Ordination Committee of the American Baptist Churches of Area 4, and participated in the Baptist Women's Mission Society. Her hobbies were sewing clothes, making latch hook rugs, ceramics, and genealogy. She researched the Buechler-Wilson families that resulted in their farm (Art Buechler Farm, Inc.) being recognized as a Century Farm in 1995. Martha and Arthur retired from farming in 2012 and moved into the Westhaven Community retirement facilities.
Martha is survived by three children: Barbara Sue Fosdick (husband Wade) of San Diego, California; Mark Arthur (wife Melanie) of Columbia, Maryland; and Mary Elizabeth Page (husband Boling) of Round Hill, Virginia; seven grandchildren: Patrick Halpin (wife Angela) of Greer, South Carolina; Jennifer (Halpin) Hoffman (husband Randall) of Alpine, California; Jonathan Buechler (wife Shannon) of Mount Airy, Maryland; Nathaniel Buechler (husband Brian Coe) of Front Royal, Virginia; Alina Butler (husband Craig) of Firestone, Colorado; Alicia Page of Hoboken, New Jersey; and Ryan Page of Reston, Virginia; and seven great-grandchildren: Parker and Ashton Halpin of Greer, South Carolina; Cordel and Kai Pere of Alpine, California; and Vanessa, Isabella, and Alexander Buechler of Mount Airy, Maryland.
Martha is preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Matilda Lebo; husband Arthur; brother Donald; and two sisters, Dorothy Wilson and Marie Gifford.
The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to Eugene and Ruth Merrill for the loving support they provided Arthur and Martha. Their local presence has been immeasurable since Arthur and Martha retired from farming in 2012. We also wish to thank Westhaven Community for all of the care given to our mother in her final years.
Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Martha wished to be cremated. A private family service will be held after the cremation. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Suncrest Home, Health, and Hospice (103 E 6th Street, Suite 210, Ames, Iowa 50010).
Published in Des Moines Register on May 12, 2019