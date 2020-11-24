Martha Corsbie
Urbandale - Martha Corsbie, 79, died peacefully on November 21, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa with her Son and Daughter by her side.
Martha was born in Des Moines to Virgil and Annabelle Lekin. She was a graduate from Roosevelt High School. She worked for Sears, Roebuck & Co. for over forty years before retiring from their corporate office in West Des Moines, in 2003.
Martha enjoyed spending time working in her yard, and especially planting her flowers in the spring. She also enjoyed working on various house projects, and when one was finished, she couldn't wait to get started on another. She always put her family first and always needed to know that everyone was doing fine.
Martha is survived and will be greatly missed by her son, Christopher (Dana); daughter Theresa; grandchildren Zachary (Samantha), Alyssa (Steve), and Conner; great grandchildren Daniel, Emery, Blanca, Mila, and Aiden; a brother, James (Kate), and a niece Jeanne (Ben). She was preceded in death by her parents, and a nephew (Tim).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to MercyOne Johnston Hospice Care, or the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) of Des Moines.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a service for immediate family held on Saturday November 28, 2020 at Iles Westover Chapel, with a graveside service immediately following at McDivitt Grove Cemetery in Urbandale. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com
