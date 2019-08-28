|
|
Martha F. Kemble (Sellers)
Des Moines - Martha F. Kemble (Sellers) 93, died Aug. 21, 2019. She was born to Harry W. and Martha F Sellers (Post) in Ottumwa, IA. She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Joe Rosenberg), Roy III (Rebecca), 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy and her sister Jeanne.
Her funeral will be 2:00 pm, Sept. 4 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 5720 Urbandale Ave. DM, IA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Life Fund at Scottish Rite Park, or to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 28, 2019