Services
St Andrew's Episcopal Church
5720 Urbandale Ave
Des Moines, IA 50310
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
5720 Urbandale Ave.
Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Kemble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha F. (Sellers) Kemble

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha F. (Sellers) Kemble Obituary
Martha F. Kemble (Sellers)

Des Moines - Martha F. Kemble (Sellers) 93, died Aug. 21, 2019. She was born to Harry W. and Martha F Sellers (Post) in Ottumwa, IA. She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Joe Rosenberg), Roy III (Rebecca), 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy and her sister Jeanne.

Her funeral will be 2:00 pm, Sept. 4 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 5720 Urbandale Ave. DM, IA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Good Life Fund at Scottish Rite Park, or to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.