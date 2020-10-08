1/1
Martha F. Zugg
1933 - 2020
Martha F. Zugg

Des Moines - Martha Frances Zugg, 87, died on October 4, 2020, at Valley View Village in Des Moines.

Martha was born on May 8, 1933, to Tom and Rose (Vujnovich). She began working as a secretary for the Meredith Corporation in 1963 and retired in 1991 as Manager of the Book Club Division.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Raymond F. Callison and husband George Zugg, son Mark Callison, and her siblings Thomas Fisher, Mildred Woltz, Violet Leppa, Maryann Brumbaugh, and Katie Palandri.

Surviving her are her sons, Michael (Susan) Callison of Urbandale and Jim (Kathy) Callison of Des Moines; brothers, George Fisher of Adel and David Fisher of Woodward.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
