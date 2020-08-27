1/1
Martha Flattery
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Flattery

Knoxville - Martha Irene Flattery, age 90, of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Comfort House in Pella, Iowa.

Martha was born on August 13, 1930 in rural Monroe County, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Popson) Crall. She graduated from Albia High School and then attended Teacher's College in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Martha worked as a cook at the Catholic School and later at the Sr. Citizen Ctr.

Martha met her future husband, Louis Flattery at a dance in Georgetown in 1953. They were united in marriage on February 7, 1953. They were blessed with eight children, Mike, David, Pat, Jerry, John, Paul, Russell, and Marilyn. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage before Louis passed away on February 8, 2019.

Martha loved card club, gardening, flowers and cooking. She also enjoyed music and singing, teaching catechism and was very involved with church activities. She especially liked helping with the Thanksgiving dinner at church.

Visitation was held on Friday, August 28, 2020. A private family service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Those left to cherish Martha's memory include her sons, Mike (Donna Jean) Flattery, Pat (Denise) Flattery, Jerry (Donna Joy) Flattery, John (Dawn) Flattery, Paul (Lisa) Flattery, and Russell Flattery; daughter, Marilyn (Doug) Spaur; daughter-in-law, Janet Flattery; twenty grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; also siblings, Barb Kurimski of Lovilia, Iowa, Mary Jo Beary (Lowell) of Overland Park, Kansas, Tom Crall (Kathleen) of Urbandale, Iowa, Bernard Crall (Marion) of Urbandale, Iowa, Ed Crall (Sally) of Lovilia, Iowa, Lorraine Heles (Pete) of Richardson, Texas, Denny Crall (Cheryl) of Orient, Iowa, Greg Crall of Ankeny, Iowa, and Steve Crall (Jeanne) of Melrose, Iowa.

Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Flattery; son, David Flattery; parents, Robert and Helen Crall; sister, Phyllis and brother, Robert.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Winfield Funeral Home
202 E. Washington St.
Knoxville, IA 50138
(641) 842-5126
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Winfield Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved