Martha Flattery



Knoxville - Martha Irene Flattery, age 90, of Knoxville, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Comfort House in Pella, Iowa.



Martha was born on August 13, 1930 in rural Monroe County, Iowa, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Popson) Crall. She graduated from Albia High School and then attended Teacher's College in Oskaloosa, Iowa. Martha worked as a cook at the Catholic School and later at the Sr. Citizen Ctr.



Martha met her future husband, Louis Flattery at a dance in Georgetown in 1953. They were united in marriage on February 7, 1953. They were blessed with eight children, Mike, David, Pat, Jerry, John, Paul, Russell, and Marilyn. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage before Louis passed away on February 8, 2019.



Martha loved card club, gardening, flowers and cooking. She also enjoyed music and singing, teaching catechism and was very involved with church activities. She especially liked helping with the Thanksgiving dinner at church.



Visitation was held on Friday, August 28, 2020. A private family service will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020.



Those left to cherish Martha's memory include her sons, Mike (Donna Jean) Flattery, Pat (Denise) Flattery, Jerry (Donna Joy) Flattery, John (Dawn) Flattery, Paul (Lisa) Flattery, and Russell Flattery; daughter, Marilyn (Doug) Spaur; daughter-in-law, Janet Flattery; twenty grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; also siblings, Barb Kurimski of Lovilia, Iowa, Mary Jo Beary (Lowell) of Overland Park, Kansas, Tom Crall (Kathleen) of Urbandale, Iowa, Bernard Crall (Marion) of Urbandale, Iowa, Ed Crall (Sally) of Lovilia, Iowa, Lorraine Heles (Pete) of Richardson, Texas, Denny Crall (Cheryl) of Orient, Iowa, Greg Crall of Ankeny, Iowa, and Steve Crall (Jeanne) of Melrose, Iowa.



Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Louis Flattery; son, David Flattery; parents, Robert and Helen Crall; sister, Phyllis and brother, Robert.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store