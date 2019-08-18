Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Hamilton's on Westown Parkway
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Hamilton's on Westown Parkway
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Heldenbrand
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Marie Heldenbrand

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martha Marie Heldenbrand Obituary
Martha Marie Heldenbrand

Clive - Martha Marie Heldenbrand, 85, passed away August 15, 2019. Services will be held Tuesday, August 20 at 12:00 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.

Martha was born June 15, 1934 in Floris, IA to William and Catherine (Rough) Yahnke. She graduated from Bloomfield High School and then from Open Bible College in Des Moines with a dual degree in Music and Pedagogy. Martha worked for Valley National Bank for 32 years and departed as an Assistant Vice President. She then decided to become a realtor and worked for Remax and Prudential for 30 years. Martha loved her careers and being a working woman. She was forced to retired when her health began to decline. In her free-time, Martha loved tending her beautiful flower gardens and was once approached by Better Homes and Gardens for a photo shoot. She valued her time spent outdoors, boating, fishing, bicycling and attending blue grass festivals.

She will be greatly missed by her husband, Jim Heldenbrand; her daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Dan York; and numerous nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martha's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now