|
|
Martha Marie Heldenbrand
Clive - Martha Marie Heldenbrand, 85, passed away August 15, 2019. Services will be held Tuesday, August 20 at 12:00 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Martha was born June 15, 1934 in Floris, IA to William and Catherine (Rough) Yahnke. She graduated from Bloomfield High School and then from Open Bible College in Des Moines with a dual degree in Music and Pedagogy. Martha worked for Valley National Bank for 32 years and departed as an Assistant Vice President. She then decided to become a realtor and worked for Remax and Prudential for 30 years. Martha loved her careers and being a working woman. She was forced to retired when her health began to decline. In her free-time, Martha loved tending her beautiful flower gardens and was once approached by Better Homes and Gardens for a photo shoot. She valued her time spent outdoors, boating, fishing, bicycling and attending blue grass festivals.
She will be greatly missed by her husband, Jim Heldenbrand; her daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Dan York; and numerous nieces and nephews. Martha was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019