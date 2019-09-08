Services
Chariton - Martha Ellen Milnes, 93, died Sept. 1, 2019, at the Lucas County Health Center after a short illness. Visitation will be at Pierschbacher's Funeral Home in Chariton on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 2-4 p.m. The funeral service will be at the First Lutheran Church in Chariton at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 9. Burial will be at Chariton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chariton Public Library, First Lutheran Church or the Lucas County Historical Society. See complete obituary at www.pierschbacherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 8, 2019
