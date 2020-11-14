1/1
Martha Richards
Martha Richards

Hartford - Martha Ann Richards age 95, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at The Village in Indianola. Due to COVID concerns a private family funeral service for Martha will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. Interment will follow services in the Hartford Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for the public.

Martha Ann Bullington Richards was born on May 27, 1925 in Runnells, Iowa to Joseph Ray and Hazel Nina Freel Bullington. She graduated from Runnells High School in 1942. Martha married Ivan J. Richards on July 20, 1943. They moved to the farm after Ivan's discharge from the Navy in 1946. Martha lived there until 2008, when she moved to The Village in Indianola.

Martha was baptized into the Christian Church in Runnells on April 16, 1939. Martha was a stay at home mother. She did a lot of volunteer work in her church after joining Community United Presbyterian Church. Martha was a 4-H leader, served on the County Committee, was Richland Township Clerk, Hartford Cemetery Sexton and Election Clerk.

Martha loved to travel, hunt mushrooms, mowed miles of lawn, fishing in Canada, a good laugh, good card games with family and friends, and picnics in the timber.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Ivan, parents, Joseph and Hazel Bullington; sisters, Florence, Ellen Lee, Jane, and Mildred and their spouses, and younger brother James(Jim) whom is survived by his wife Ellie and Husband Ivan's siblings and spouses.

Martha leaves to mourn her passing, her 3 children and spouses, James (Jim) and Lynda, JoLynn and Steve Lovely, and Fred and Carolyn, 7 grandchildren, 1 step grandson, 7 great-grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren and 1 step great great grandson. In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be directed to the Community United Presbyterian Church of Hartford.

Online condolences for Martha may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
515-989-3510
