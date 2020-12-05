1/1
Martha Torrence
Martha Torrence

Urbandale - Martha Torrence, 71, of Urbandale, passed away on November 30, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family.

Following Martha's wishes, her family will have a graveside service at the Eldora City Cemetery, with immediate family in attendance at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Martha was born on June 21, 1949 in Eldora, Iowa to Leonard Max VanDerveer and Patricia VanDerveer. She was raised in Eldora and attended Eldora schools, graduating in 1967. After high school, Martha attended Ellsworth College in Iowa Falls and later graduated from Iowa State University in 1971 with a degree in Child Development. On May 27th, 1972 she married Bob Torrence in Ames, Iowa. Marty started working at the University Child Care Center in 1971, becoming Director in 1972. She stayed in that position until the birth of her second child in 1985, when she chose to stay home to raise her children. Her family lived in Ames, Madrid, Grandview, Lisbon, and retired in Urbandale. Martha became an active member of Master Gardeners volunteering many hours at the Demonstration Garden in Urbandale. She participated in many book clubs, enjoyed quilting, feeding birds and loved doing things with her grandkids.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Bob Torrence, of 48 years; her sister, Anne Hodina along with nephew Shadley Grei, niece Julie Gonzalez and family; daughter Janelle (James) Purcell of Richfield, MN; son Daniel (Shalee) Torrence of Bondurant, IA; daughter Lynn (Teodor) Ciocan of West Des Moines, IA; grandchildren Kaylen, Colton, and Cora Torrence; Adrian and Apollo Purcell; and Damian Ciocan. She is proceeded in death by her parents: Leonard Max VanDerveer and Patricia Murray.

Memorial contribution may be directed in Martha's name to her family, which later will be contributed to designated charities. For further information or to send condolence, please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com




Published in the Des Moines Register from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
