Martha Victoria Ashman



Adel - Martha Victoria Ashman, 90 Passed away on September 27th, 2020 at Kennybrook Villages of Grimes Iowa after a short illness.



Born Martha Victoria Villamonte on August 26th 1930 to Luis and Mary in Lima, Peru South America.



Retired from Deere and Company in Moline Illinois. She lived in East Dubuque Illinois for 35 years before moving with her husband to Adel, Iowa.



She was preceeded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Robert L. Ashman, Son Carlos Castellano, brothers Luis Villamonte and Carlos Villamonte and grandaughter Lisa Rossow and great grandson Eben Castellano.



Survived by her sister Constanza Nieto Villamonte of Lima, Peru, son Ron (Jeanne) Castellano of Aurora, CO, daughters Martha (Steve) Stoner of Adel, IA, Roxana Myers of Des Moines, IA and Step- daughter LeighAnn (Casey) Meacham of Grinnell, IA. 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and friends.



Always fun loving and vivacious, she enjoyed watching football on TV, Playing poker, visiting casinos and watching Jeopardy!.



A private memorial was held in her honor with family. No other services are planned.









