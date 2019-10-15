|
|
Marti Jo Ingle
Altoona -
Marti Jo Ingle passed away 10/12/19 with her loving sister at her side, who was her lifeline for the past several months. She was born the daughter of Vernon and Janiet Carman on December 8th, 1962 in Boone, IA. She was a proud member of the Boone High Class of '81.
She was an active member of the Runnells Christian Church serving many positions. Marti began working in the vital records department at the State of Iowa, then moved on to working as a mortgage underwriter, but she had finally found her most rewarding position as an RN on Younker 8 at Methodist these past few years.
She is survived by her husband of 35 years, William; son Tyler (Connie) Ingle, daughter Cara Ingle; sister Terrie (Rich) Hadaway; brother Bill (Terri) Carman; grandson Breccan Ingle; step-father Gene Pepper.
She was preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Janiet, nephew Adam Newcomb.
A memorial service will be held at 10am Thursday, October 17th at Runnells Christian Church 309 Brown St, Runnells, IA. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on Wednesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be directed to "Marti's Mission Fund" c/o Runnells Christian Church.
Condolences may be expressed online at: www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019