Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
15 Indianola Avenue
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
15 Indianola Avenue
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Siron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin A. Siron

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Martin A. Siron Obituary
Martin A. Siron

Des Moines - Martin A. Siron, 87, passed away March 22, 2019.

Martin served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He retired from Meredith Printing where he had been a bookbinder for 40 years. Martin was a lifetime VFW member. He enjoyed playing cards, watching Wheel of Fortune and doing word search and jigsaw puzzles. Martin was an avid Iowa Cubs fan. He was known for always asking for extra napkins at restaurants.

Martin is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joanne; children, Carol (Joe) Giudicessi and Richard (Marie) Siron; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brett) Huffman, Joey Giudicessi and Rachael (George Rano) Siron.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Avenue. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Martin will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now