Martin A. Siron
Des Moines - Martin A. Siron, 87, passed away March 22, 2019.
Martin served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He retired from Meredith Printing where he had been a bookbinder for 40 years. Martin was a lifetime VFW member. He enjoyed playing cards, watching Wheel of Fortune and doing word search and jigsaw puzzles. Martin was an avid Iowa Cubs fan. He was known for always asking for extra napkins at restaurants.
Martin is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joanne; children, Carol (Joe) Giudicessi and Richard (Marie) Siron; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brett) Huffman, Joey Giudicessi and Rachael (George Rano) Siron.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 15 Indianola Avenue. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Martin will be laid to rest at Glendale Cemetery.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 27, 2019