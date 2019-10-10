Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Martin L. Pillers


1929 - 2019
Martin L. Pillers Obituary
Martin L. Pillers

West Des Moines - Martin L. Pillers, 90, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.

Marty was born on March 19, 1929 to Earl L. and Nin A. (Martin) Pillers in Eldora, Il. He taught and coached for 8 years at Conroy, Ia, Monterey and Knox, IN., and was a Guidance Counselor for 35 years at Minburn and Redfield, IA and later a long tenure at North High School in Des Moines.

Marty is survived by his wife, Jean.

Memorial services will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines.

In lieu of flowers, honorariums may be forwarded to the Animal Rescue League of Polk County. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019
