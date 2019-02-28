Services
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Lose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin "Marty" Lose


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martin "Marty" Lose Obituary
Martin "Marty" Lose

Des Moines - Martin "Marty" Lose, 65, passed away February 25, 2019 at Unity Point.

Marty was born February 3, 1954 in Des Moines to Louis and Barbara Lose. He graduated from Dowling High School. Marty was a football coach for the South Des Moines Parochial Schools for several years. He was diagnosed with juvenile diabetes at the age of 12. In 2003, he received a kidney from his sister Angel. Marty lived in the Quad Cities from 1989 to 2011. He enjoyed working for Iowa Dental Supply and most recently for the Polk County Auditor. Marty was a passionate Green Bay Packers fan. He loved his dogs and mowing his yard.

Marty is survived by the love of his life, Jeannette Lose; siblings, Marcia Flattery, Mike Lose, Milissa (Rod) Chaffee and Angel Lose; mother-in-law, Shirley Valestin; father-in-law, Duane Ellis; sister-in-law, Janet (Larry) Hill; brothers-in-law, Michael (Angela) Ellis and Gary (Debbie) Valestin; nieces and nephews, Ryan (Tricia) Flattery, Jesse (Katie) Lose, Matt and Deavon Lose, Angela Lose, Alysia Kepford, Ryan (Talia) Chaffee, Carrie (Chad) Thede, Ashley (Aaron) Mowery, Molly Hill, Zachary, Kennedy and Abbey Ellis, Matthew (Laura) Valestin, Michael (Erin) Valestin and Laura Valestin; great-nieces and great-nephews, Gavin, Zachary and Carter Flattery, Josephine Lose, Cole, Chase and Carsen Kepford, Luna and Stella Chaffee, Nick Bordenaro, Aidan, Aspen and Brielle Thede, Dylan, Drew and Derek Mowery and Rylie Valestin; great-great-nephew, Dash Kepford; and an amazing group of close friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louis "Blackie" Lose; mother, Barbara Lose; nephew, Timmy Flattery; sister-in-law, Janet Lea Lose; great-niece, Hope Flattery; and his father-in-law, Robert Valestin.

The family will greet friends Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 12 to 2 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family or to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation in loving memory of Marty.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the nurses at Unity Point Hospital as well as Dr. Joseph Schupp III and Pat Chaffery.

Condolences may expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 28, 2019
