Resources
More Obituaries for Martin Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martin Ray Scott

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Martin Ray Scott Obituary
Martin Ray Scott

Des Moines, IA- - Martin Ray Scott, 58, died at home on November 27, 2019 after a short, courageous battle with cancer. Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 7 with visitation from 9:00 until the service at Iles Westover Chapel.

Marty was born in Barberton, OH on December 1, 1960 to Ronald and Jennie (Sinnett) Scott. He grew up in Keokuk, IA where he graduated from high school in 1978. He attended the University of Iowa and graduated from Kirkwood Community College. He and Cathy Goulden were married in October 1992 and made their home in Iowa City until moving in 1995 to Des Moines, where their son was born.

Marty started Iowa Reprographics in 1995 with two partners, then became sole proprietor in 2001. He developed many close friendships through his business.

He was a member of Waveland Golf Association for many years. He also enjoyed vintage cars, disc golf, and Cardinals baseball. He loved all kinds of creatures, but especially his dogs, Lucy and Penny.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy; son, Jacob; parents, Ron and Jennie Scott of Keokuk; siblings, Sue (Doug) Cline of Johnston, Brian (Kellie) Scott of Ankeny, Sarah (Adam) Schultz of Boone; sister-in-law, Teresa Goulden (Tom Lagasse); six nephews and one niece, as well as many beloved extended family members and friends.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Kristina Steffes-Clayton for her invaluable help at Iowa Reprographics, especially during Marty's illness. Also many thanks to his dear friends, especially the guys in the garage.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Keokuk Evangelical Free Church, DMARC Food Pantry or the animal rescue organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Martin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -