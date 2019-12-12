Services
Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Marty Dobbins Obituary
Des Moines - Martin Robert Dobbins, 65, Des Moines, Iowa, died at home early Monday morning, December 9, 2019. He was born September 17, 1954 in Des Moines, to Walter Robert & Barbara Charlene (Smith) Dobbins.

Marty was raised and educated in Des Moines, served three years in the U.S. Army during the war in S.E. Asia, and was presently a self-employed contractor.

A Celebration of Life funeral service will be Monday, December 16, 2019, 2:00 pm at Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa 50312. The family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the service on Monday. Burial at Resthaven Cemetery, West Des Moines, Iowa, will follow the funeral with full military honors.

Memorials may be directed to Walter & Barbara Dobbins. www.IlesCares.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
