Marty J. McPhee
Des Moines - Marty J. McPhee, 70, of Des Moines died March 21, 2019 and will be missed by all.
Born and raised in Des Moines, the daughter of James and Winifred (Gilbert) Kelley, she attended Des Moines Technical High School and was a lifelong resident of Des Moines. Marty had a long and wonderful career working for West Des Moines Water Works till retirement. There she worked supporting a group of men and women she called family. From a young age Marty was involved with horses and bought her first horse at age 13. Marty loved socializing and being with people. Birthdays, anniversaries, Super Bowl parties, she was always up to be with friends and family.
She was proceeded in death by her father, James; mother, Winifred; and daughter, Shauna.
Marty leaves behind a son, Doug McPhee; brothers, Tim Kelley and Jim Kelley; grandsons, Weston McPhee and Conner McPhee; 2 nieces and 3 nephews; two grand puppies, a hyper ball of puppy fluff named Gracie; and dozens and dozens of friends and loving family. She touched us all with her kindness and love.
Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with visitation on Friday, March 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. and the funeral service on Saturday, March 30 at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 28, 2019