Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kennedy Pointe Restaurant
2245 Kennedy Road
Bristol, IL
Marva June "Marti" Cross Obituary
Marva "Marti" June Cross

Oswego, formerly of Des Moines - Marva "Marti" June Cross, 68 of Oswego, formerly of Aurora and Des Moines, IA, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 4 at home surrounded by her family. Marti was born on June 12, 1950 in Corydon, Iowa to Floyd and Lola (nee Bennett) Cross.

Marti loved spending time with family and friends. She was a lifelong learner. She learned and passed on knowledge to those around her as she worked in the Iowa Legislature, as a photographer, the owner of her own beauty shop, and most recently in the non-profit world at Inc Board and through Cross Consulting. Many, especially her family, will miss her beauty and radiant smile.

She is survived by her daughters, Kelleen (Phil) Mortenson and Sharyl (Martin) Stedman; grandchildren Taylor (Gunnar) Hermann, Cody (Brandi) Kincayde, Lauren Myers, Jordyn Myers, Will Mortenson and Ryenne Mortenson, great grandchildren Marlee, Adrienne and Blayke; her siblings Marilee, Larry (Diane), Jeanie (Skip), Lois (Roger), Ronda (Dan) and Julie (Ken) and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Lora Orey, and her parents.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life for Marti to be held on Friday, May 17th from 5 to 8pm at Kennedy Pointe Restaurant, 2245 Kennedy Road in Bristol, IL 60512.

Arrangements by Salerno Rosedale Chapels 630-889-1700
Published in Des Moines Register on May 14, 2019
