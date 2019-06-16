|
Marvin D. Perry
Prole - It is with great sadness that we announce Marvin Dean Perry, husband, father, grandfather, and brother peacefully passed away on June 13th, at his family farm near Martensdale-St. Marys, IA. A lifelong resident of central Iowa, Marvin was born in Des Moines on April 27th, 1945 to Hilda Elizabeth Rodgers and Loren Edgard Perry of Ankeny, IA. In 1952 the Perry's moved to a farm just west of Indianola.
Marvin graduated from Martensdale-St. Mary's High School in 1963, attending Central Missouri State College, in Warrensburg, MO, where he met and married his best friend and partner-in-crime, Judy Dennett on August 15, 1964. They lived in Ankeny and Elkhart and in 1978 they decided to move back to Marvin's childhood home to raise cattle, breed and show Quarter horses while raising their two boys. Marvin and his business partner owned Mid-States Ford Truck Sales and Mid-States Ford for many years and was a distinguished community leader in the Waukee Rotary, the Indianola Rotary and the Iowa Quarter Horse Association, where he served as President for three years. Friends and family will fondly remember Marvin for his love of travel, hunting, horses, summers fishing in Canada as well his orneriness while on trail rides.
Marvin is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy Perry and their sons, Mike (Missy) Perry, Matt (Heather) Perry, grandchildren Austin, Zach, Jocelyn, Alaynah, Zadok, Judah, Solo, extended family and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hilda and Loren, his sister Marilyn (Perry) Strawn and baby girl, Kelly.
The family will be hosting a visitation at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, Iowa on Tuesday, June 18th from 4 to 8 pm with traditional services at Overton Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 19th at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, the family would be appreciative of donations made to the Special Olympics of Iowa: www.soiowa.org. To sign on online condolence visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 16, 2019