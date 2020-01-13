Services
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
(515) 225-7225
Marvin D. Reams Obituary
Des Moines - Marvin Dale Reams, 85, died on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at UnityPoint Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.

Marvin was born on January 15, 1934, in New Virginia to Melvin and Mildred (Shutt) Reams. Marvin had a passion for airplanes and was himself a pilot. His hobbies included camping, tennis, and being very involved in the activities of his children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Susan in 2009 and wife Mickey in 2012.

Surviving Marvin are his sons, Steve of Des Moines and Dan of Manhattan Beach, CA, granddaughter Elizabeth Reams, brothers Curtis (Diane) of Lake of the Ozarks and Darrell (Gloria) of West Des Moines.

Memorial services will be 11 am Friday, January 17 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm on Thursday evening at McLaren's. Burial of the cremated remains will be at Resthaven Cemetery with military honors. To leave condolences for Marvin's family, please visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
